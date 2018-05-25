Charlotte 49ers' Jon Davis is nearing a decision on the NBA draft. What will it be?

Charlotte 49ers point guard Jon Davis is wringing everything he can out of a series of pre-draft NBA workouts he’s undergone over the past month.
“It’s been going pretty good,” Davis said Friday after working out for the Charlotte Hornets. “I’m getting good feedback on things I need to work on and to make myself appeal better to professional basketball people.”
But Davis, who didn’t hire an agent, has also been hearing something else from those people: He is unlikely to be taken in the June 21 draft. So, unless something unforeseen happens between now and the May 30 deadline to withdraw from the draft, he expects to return for his senior season with the 49ers and new coach Ron Sanchez.
“Unless a miracle happens, I’m more than likely coming back to school,” said the 6-foot-3 Davis, who averaged 17.6 points and 5.3 assists last season. “I’m at Charlotte to stay. Me and coach Sanchez had that conversation. I’m committed. I’ve talked to my dad and he’s talked to coach Sanchez, too.”
Davis nodded toward the Hornets practice floor.
“Right now I’m focused on this,” he said. “But on Wednesday, I’ll be focused on Charlotte.”
Andrien White, Davis’s 49ers backcourt mate, also declared for the draft and had an earlier workout with the Hornets. White has said that if he withdraws from the draft, he will return to school, also for his senior season.
In addition to the Hornets, Davis has also worked out with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. Rather than spend Thursday night in his apartment near UNC Charlotte, he stayed in an uptown hotel near Spectrum Center.
“It’s just a short 15-minute drive, but I had to get up early,” he said.
Davis worked out with five other hopefuls and spent the final 20 minutes in a grueling 3-point shooting drill with William & Mary’s Connor Burchfield (Concord High). Davis said new Hornets coach James Borrego brought the drill with him from his days as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs. Davis briefly spoke with Borrego and Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak after the workout.
So what’s Davis been hearing about his game?
“Pretty much the same thing,” he said. “My efficiency needs to go up and my turnovers need to go down. I need to make better decisions. And my defense. Those are the most constant things. But I knew all that going into the workouts. It’s just different and good to hear it from other people.”
If and when Davis returns to the 49ers, he will need to assimilate his game into a new system being installed by Sanchez, a former Virginia assistant who is bringing the Cavaliers’ distinct style of basketball – stingy defense, disciplined offense – to the 49ers.
“A lot of people have misconstrued that, though,” Davis said. “That it’s a real slow-down and particular pace of basketball. The defense is what it is: (Sanchez) is really high on it. But people don’t understand that he wants his offense to be high octane, high pace. It’s not as slow as people think.”
