Knights pitcher Carlos Rodon leaves game after taking line drive to forehead

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon, on a rehab start with the Charlotte Knights, had to leave Thursday's game after getting hit by a line drive to the forehead from Norfolk's D'Arby Myers. Rodon had six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of action.
Jeff Siner
Tar Heels prepare for postseason

College Sports

UNC baseball coach Mike Fox discusses the effect of the Tar Heels' postseason disappointment in 2017 and having the No. 1 seed in the 2018 ACC Championship after completing a sweep of Virginia Tech on May 19, 2018.

Five questions with Scotty McCreery

College Sports

Scotty McCreery talks about NC State, Garner, getting married, having a number one song and answers five questions with the News & Observer’s Joe Giglio at the Raleigh Country Club Tuesday, May 1st.