And then there was none. Florida State eliminates NC State from ACC tourney

North Carolina was already out of the way and Duke, too.
The local stage in the ACC baseball tournament was all N.C. State’s on Friday night. The door was open at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park for the Wolfpack but Florida State slammed it shut.
Cal Raleigh drove in three runs and Drew Parrish threw a complete-game gem to lead the Seminoles to a 5-2 win over the Wolfpack and to a spot in Saturday’s semifinals.
When the matchups were set on Sunday, it looked like the ACC could have had a dream scenario of the Tar Heels, Blue Devils and Wolfpack all in the semifinals.
Instead, Pitt shocked UNC on Wednesday and Louisville eliminated Duke earlier on Friday. N.C. State (40-16) ended up going 0-2 in what was a ready-made opportunity to win its first ACC title since 1992.
It will be Pitt-Louisville and Clemson-FSU in the semifinals on Saturday. The winners will meet on Sunday in the title game.
FSU (41-17) is in the hunt for its third title in four years. The Noles jumped out to an early 4-0 advantage and chased N.C. State starter Brian Brown before the end of the third inning.
The ACC pitcher of the year, Brown gave up an RBI double to Raleigh in the first inning and two-run home run to the FSU catcher in the third.
Brown lasted 2 and one-third innings for his shortest outing of the season. FSU starter Drew Parrish, who had 10 strikeouts in a 4-3 win over the Wolfpack last week, struck out 14 in nine innings.
N.C. State got its first two runs in unusual fashion. Evan Edwards doubled and Jack Conley scored when center fielder J.C. Flowers misplayed the ball off the wall.
Edwards gambled after Flowers’ error and stumbled rounding second. The throw beat Edwards to third by a mile but third baseman Drew Mendoza was slow with the tag.
Edwards was called out initially but it was overturned on replay. He scored to make it 5-2 on a two-out single by Josh McLain.
Parrish was nearly unhittable the rest of the way. The sophomore lefty gave up only five hits.
N.C. State will now wait until Monday for the NCAA tournament selection show. The Wolfpack started Friday at No. 18 in the RPI. The top 16 teams (the RPI is a major factor) host for the regional round.
