Duke men advance to lacrosse title game

The Duke University men on Saturday ended a four-year absence from the NCAA lacrosse tournament’s championship game. It looked a lot like the Blue Devils never left.
Fourth-seeded Duke handled defending champion and top-seeded Maryland 13-8 before 30,616 at Gillette Stadium, never trailing against its former ACC rival.
Tewaaraton Award finalist Justin Guterding had three goals and three assists, freshmen Nakeie Montgomery and Joe Robertson both had hat tricks, and fifth-year senior Danny Fowler made 12 saves for the Blue Devils (16-3), who will play for their fourth national title since 2010 on Monday when they meet third-seeded Yale (16-3).
Duke scored the first six goals, two of them by Montgomery. It continued a stellar postseason for the midfielder, who scored six goals in 15 games in the regular season but has delivered eight goals over the last three contests.
The fast start provided a cushion even when the Terrapins (14-4) eventually righted things. Maryland closed within 8-5 by halftime and then scored the first two goals of the second half as the Blue Devils appeared headed for an midgame swoon similar to the ones they endured in tournament defeats of Villanova and Johns Hopkins this month.
However, Robertson finished off a Guterding feed just as the shot clock was about to expire with 4:55 left in the third quarter. That ignited a 5-0 run as Duke held Maryland scoreless for 20:24 before yielding an extra-man goal with less than three minutes remaining.
