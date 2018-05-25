ACC commissioner John Swofford talks about the issues facing college athletics in a question and answer session during the ACC men's basketball media day in Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. ACC
Here's how much money the ACC distributed to Duke, UNC and NC State

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

May 25, 2018 06:24 PM

The Atlantic Coast Conference continues to be even more profitable.

According to a report by USA Today, the conference reeled in $418 million for fiscal 2017, based on the most recent tax returns, a 12 percent increase from fiscal 2016 The average payoff to ACC schools: $26.6 million.

USA Today's Steve Berkowitz also reported that ACC commissioner John Swofford received $3.3 million in total compensation for the 2016 calendar year, saying was the first time his compensation has topped $3 million in a year.

The ACC’s average distribution payouts were lower than in the other power conferences. The Southeastern Conference’s distributions, for example, ranged from $42 million to $39.9 million.

USA Today reported that the ACC distributions varied from Clemson’s $30.7 million to Syracuse’s $25.3 million, saying the varying amounts take into account the expenses schools incurred for bowls.

North Carolina received $27,024,611, N.C. State $26,467,687 and Duke $25,396,651, according to the ACC.

Notre Dame’s arrangement with the ACC brought in $5.8 million for its revenue share.

