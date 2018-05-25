Here's how much money the ACC distributed to Duke, UNC and NC State

The Atlantic Coast Conference continues to be even more profitable.
According to a report by USA Today, the conference reeled in $418 million for fiscal 2017, based on the most recent tax returns, a 12 percent increase from fiscal 2016 The average payoff to ACC schools: $26.6 million.
USA Today's Steve Berkowitz also reported that ACC commissioner John Swofford received $3.3 million in total compensation for the 2016 calendar year, saying was the first time his compensation has topped $3 million in a year.
The ACC’s average distribution payouts were lower than in the other power conferences. The Southeastern Conference’s distributions, for example, ranged from $42 million to $39.9 million.
USA Today reported that the ACC distributions varied from Clemson’s $30.7 million to Syracuse’s $25.3 million, saying the varying amounts take into account the expenses schools incurred for bowls.
North Carolina received $27,024,611, N.C. State $26,467,687 and Duke $25,396,651, according to the ACC.
Notre Dame’s arrangement with the ACC brought in $5.8 million for its revenue share.
