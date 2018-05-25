Joel Berry on Justin Jackson and North Carolina's basketball brotherhood

Joel Berry discusses his connections to the Sacramento Kings after his pre-draft workout with the team Friday, May 25. Berry played with Justin Jackson on the Tar Heels’ 2017 NCAA Championship team.
