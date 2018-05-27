Who will be the 16 NCAA baseball tournament hosts?

North Carolina, East Carolina and N.C. State were selected on Sunday to host the regional round of the NCAA baseball tournament.
Clemson and Florida State were also chosen as hosts from the ACC but Duke was not.
The other host sites are Georgia, Texas, Coastal Carolina, Oregon State, Stetson, Arkansas, Florida, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Stanford.
Campbell, UNC-Wilmington and North Carolina A&T all won their respective conference tournaments and will be in the field when it is announced on Monday.
