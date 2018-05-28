NC State's Avent on advantages of hosting NCAA regional baseball tournament

NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent talks with reporters about the ACC baseball tournament and the advantages to being one of the 16 NCAA regional tournament sites.
Joe Giglio
UNC baseball coach Mike Fox discusses the effect of the Tar Heels' postseason disappointment in 2017 and having the No. 1 seed in the 2018 ACC Championship after completing a sweep of Virginia Tech on May 19, 2018.