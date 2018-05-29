Charlotte 49ers point guard Jon Davis withdraws name from NBA draft

Charlotte 49ers point guard Jon Davis is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return for his senior season.
Davis didn't hire an agent when he declared for the draft, meaning he was able to withdraw by Wednesday's deadline after getting feedback from the four NBA teams with which he worked out -- Charlotte, Brooklyn, Oklahoma City and Boston.
Another 49ers player, guard Andrien White, also entered the draft but withdrew earlier this week, as well.
Davis led the 49ers last season with a 17.6 scoring average. He also led the team with 5.5 assists per game and pulled down 3.8 rebounds per game.
Having Davis and White returning means new coach Ron Sanchez will have four starters back from a team that went 6-23 last season.
David Scott: @davidscott14
