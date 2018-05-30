NCAA penalizes NC Central over certification issues involving athletes in 7 sports

The NCAA Committee on Infractions issued numerous penalties against N.C. Central on Wednesday, citing academic certification among student athletes.
A statement NCCU issued in response to the announcement said the case involved 22 student athletes in seven sports from 2012-2015.
“The NCAA enforcement staff significantly noted in its report that ‘the violations were unintentional and the institution otherwise maintained appropriate certification, rules education, and monitoring policies and procedures,’” NCCU’s statement said.
An academic performance review in September 2016 revealed an administrative error regarding the certification process athletes on the men’s and women’s cross country and track and field teams, and baseball, football and men’s basketball teams, the release said.
Among the penalties, which NCCU plans to appeal, are:
▪ Two years of probation starting May 30, 2018
▪ Vacating wins in which involved athletes participated in men’s and women’s cross country track and field teams, and baseball, football and men’s basketball events.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments