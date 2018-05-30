Coach K discusses upcoming basketball season in summer press conference

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski talks about the Blue Devils summer trip to Canada and the incoming freshmen that will impact the 2018-19 team.
Chuck Liddy
Tar Heels prepare for postseason

UNC baseball coach Mike Fox discusses the effect of the Tar Heels' postseason disappointment in 2017 and having the No. 1 seed in the 2018 ACC Championship after completing a sweep of Virginia Tech on May 19, 2018.