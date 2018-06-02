Duke scores 11 in the ninth to beat Campbell and hold on to NCAA hopes

Duke scored 11 runs in the ninth inning to rally from seven runs down after six innings Saturday in the NCAA tournament Athens Regional and extended for another day what is a fast becoming a historic season.





The Blue Devils scored two runs each in the seventh and eighth innings, then added 11 more in the ninth for a wild, 16-8 victory over Campbell, which concluded its season with a 35-26 record following the losers’ bracket loss.

Duke, which improved to 41-16, will next play Sunday at 4 p.m. against the loser of Sunday’s noon game between Georgia and Troy.

The win was the first for Duke in NCAA tournament play since 1961.

Zack Kone started Duke’s ninth-inning rally when he beat out a chop single to deep shortstop. After Griffin Conine struck out, Joey Loperfido lined a single to center field and Chase Cheek walked to load the bases. Max Miller followed with a line single to left field that scored Kone and left the bases loaded.

Freshman Chris Crabtree, Duke’s third designated hitter of the game with only 14 at bats on the season, then lined a double into the right field corner that scored three runs and gave the Blue Devils a 9-8 lead. Chris Proctor added a two-run single later in the inning and Cheek delivered a two-run single to put the game out of Campbell’s reach.

The heart-breaking loss for Campbell followed an 18-5 defeat to top-seeded Georgia earlier in the day. Campbell had won the Big South Conference regular-season and tournament titles for the first time this season.

Duke’s season has produced a program-record number of wins. The Blue Devils also climbed as high as No. 8 during the regular-season, the highest ranking for Duke since Baseball America began its poll in 1983.

Duke was ranked by Baseball America for 13 consecutive weeks to end the regular season, which was more than double the number of times (six) it had been ranked by the publication in the poll’s history.