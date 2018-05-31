Coach K says he'd like another shot at the title with his 1986 team

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski answers questions from SiriusXM subscribers and members of the audience during a Town Hall event at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
Steve Wiseman
Tar Heels prepare for postseason

College Sports

Tar Heels prepare for postseason

UNC baseball coach Mike Fox discusses the effect of the Tar Heels' postseason disappointment in 2017 and having the No. 1 seed in the 2018 ACC Championship after completing a sweep of Virginia Tech on May 19, 2018.