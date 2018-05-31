Watch the Tar Heels practice, hear Mike Fox’s take on NCAA play

Coach Mike Fox praises his team for their hard work in making the tournament and earning hosting rights. Fox also updates the status of catcher Cody Roberts on Friday, May 31, 2018 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill.
Robert Willett
Tar Heels prepare for postseason

College Sports

Tar Heels prepare for postseason

UNC baseball coach Mike Fox discusses the effect of the Tar Heels' postseason disappointment in 2017 and having the No. 1 seed in the 2018 ACC Championship after completing a sweep of Virginia Tech on May 19, 2018.