Watch the Tar Heels practice, hear Mike Fox’s take on NCAA play
Coach Mike Fox praises his team for their hard work in making the tournament and earning hosting rights. Fox also updates the status of catcher Cody Roberts on Friday, May 31, 2018 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and SiriusXM announcer Chris Spatola on Thursday, May 31, 2018, during “SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Coach K" at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
NC State football coach Dave Doeren was reminded about his posture toward officials before the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Doeren, an honorary official for the race, says he is not planning on changing careers.
NC State football coach Dave Doeren was an honorary official for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 27, 2018. Doeren is excited about the upcoming season with the return of quarterback Ryan Finley and others.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon, on a rehab start with the Charlotte Knights, had to leave Thursday's game after getting hit by a line drive to the forehead from Norfolk's D'Arby Myers. Rodon had six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of action.
SC State player Ty Solomon, other cardiac arrest survivors and first responders gathered at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, NC for Code: Celebrate! Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Solomon had a heart attack during a game with NC State in 2017.
Wendell Moore Jr. talks about the N.C. State FBI probe and what the coaches have told him. Moore is a five-star recruit who narrowed his top five list to NC State, Duke, UNC, Wake Forest and South Carolina.
UNC baseball coach Mike Fox discusses the effect of the Tar Heels' postseason disappointment in 2017 and having the No. 1 seed in the 2018 ACC Championship after completing a sweep of Virginia Tech on May 19, 2018.