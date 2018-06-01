Matchups set for the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The pairings have been released for the 20th 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, with No. 8 North Carolina traveling to No. 17 Michigan highlighting the matchups.
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will begin on Nov. 26 with Minnesota traveling to Boston College and Nebraska playing at Clemson.
The highlight of day two includes Indiana at No. 2 Duke. Last season in Bloomington, the Blue Devils defeated the Hoosiers, 91-81, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It will be the fifth meeting between the two schools in the event. Duke is 4-0 in the Challenge against Indiana.
Duke has the most wins in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, winning 17 of 19 games, with their only two losses coming to Wisconsin in 2009 and Ohio State in 2011.
N.C. State will play at Wisconsin on the second day. The two teams met in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in 2010, with the Badgers winning 87-48.
There are six games on the Wednesday schedule, including a rematch from last season between North Carolina Michigan. Last season in Chapel Hill the Tar Heels defeated the Wolverines, 86-71.
Other rematches this season from 2017 include Georgia Tech versus Northwestern. The Yellow Jackets travel to Evanston on Nov. 28. Wake Forest was the one ACC team left out of the challenge this season.
The ACC won the last two ACC/Big Ten Challenges, with 11 wins last season and nine in 2016. The Big Ten won in 2014 and 2015, while the Challenge finished in a tie in 2012 and 2013. Since it started in 1999, the ACC has won 12 Challenges, while the Big Ten has won five.
Game times and network assignments will be announced later. ESPN, ESPN and ESPNU will televise the entire 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Schedule:
Monday, November 26
- Minnesota at Boston College
- Nebraska at No. 20 Clemson
Tuesday, November 27
- Indiana at No. 2 Duke
- No. 9 Michigan State at Louisville
- NC State at Wisconsin
- Illinois at Notre Dame
- Pitt at Iowa
- No. 14 Virginia Tech at Penn State
Wednesday, November 28
- No. 25 Purdue at No. 18 Florida State
- Georgia Tech at Northwestern
- Rutgers at Miami
- No. 8 North Carolina at No. 17 Michigan
- No. 16 Syracuse at Ohio State
- No. 7 Virginia at Maryland
