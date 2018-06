Here's the schedule and scores for the 2018 NCAA baseball tournament regionals

The 2018 NCAA baseball tournament began Friday and runs through Monday, with games taking place at 16 regional sites including UNC, N.C. State and East Carolina.

Four teams play a double-elimination format at each regional site, and the winner of each advances to a best-of-3 series in the super regionals.

The final eight teams will then compete in another double-elimination format until two teams are left for the College World Series in Omaha, set for June 16-26/27.

Here’s a look at the schedules and available scores and broadcast information for the regional games.

Athens, Ga.

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 3 Troy 6, No. 2 Duke 0

Game 2: No. 4 Campbell vs. No. 1 Georgia, postponed

Saturday, June 2

Game 2: No. 1 Georgia 18, No. 4 Campbell 5

Game 3: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 4 Campbell, 4 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 4: No. 3 Troy vs. No. 1 Georgia, 8 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m.

Austin, Texas

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 3 Texas A&M 10, No. 2 Indiana 3

Game 2: No. 1 Texas 10, No. 4 Texas Southern 0

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 4 Texas Southern, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 4: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Texas A&M, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.

Chapel Hill

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 1 North Carolina 11, No. 4 N.C. A&T 0

Game 2: No. 3 Houston 9, No. 2 Purdue 1

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 4 N.C. A&T, 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 4: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Houston, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m. (ESPN3)

Clemson, S.C.

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 Vanderbilt 2, No. 3 St. John’s 0

Game 2: No. 1 Clemson 4, No. 4 Morehead State 3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 3 St. John's vs. No. 4 Morehead State, 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 4: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m.

Conway, S.C.

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 3 Washington 7, No. 2 UConn 1

Game 2: No. 1 Coastal Carolina 16, No. 4 LIU Brooklyn 1

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 2 UConn 10, No. 4 LIU Brooklyn 3

Game 4: No. 1 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 3 Washington, 5 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: No. 2 UConn vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m.

Corvallis, Ore.

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 LSU 6, No. 3 San Diego State 4

Game 2: No. 1 Oregon State 9, No. 4 Northwestern State 3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 4 Northwestern State vs. No. 3 San Diego State, 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 4: No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 2 LSU, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m.

DeLand, Fla.

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 3 Oklahoma State 9, No. 2 South Florida 2

Game 2: No. 1 Stetson 8, No. 4 Hartford 3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 2 South Florida vs. No. 4 Hartford, 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 4: No. 1 Stetson vs. No. 3 Oklahoma State, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville, Ark.

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 1 Arkansas 10, No. 4 Oral Roberts 2

Game 2: No. 2 Southern Miss 9, No. 3 Dallas Baptist 0

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 4 Oral Roberts vs. No. 3 Dallas Baptist, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 4: No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Southern Miss, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN3)

Gainesville, Fla.

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 1 Florida 13, No. 4 Columbia 5

Game 2: No. 2 Jacksonville 5, No. 3 Florida Atlantic 3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 3 Florida Atlantic 11, No. 4 Columbia 2

Game 4: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 2 Jacksonville, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: No. 3 Florida Atlantic vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

Greenville

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 South Carolina 8, No. 3 Ohio State 3

Game 2: No. 1 ECU 16, No. 4 UNC-Wilmington 7

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 4 UNC-Wilmington, noon (ESPNU)

Game 4: No. 1 ECU vs. No. 2 South Carolina, 5 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m.

Lubbock, Texas





Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 1 Texas Tech 9, No. 4 New Mexico State 2

Game 2: No. 2 Louisville 13, No. 3 Kent State 6

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 4 New Mexico State vs. No. 3 Kent State, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 4: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 1 Texas Tech, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.

Minneapolis





Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 UCLA 6, No. 3 Gonzaga 5

Game 2: No. 1 Minnesota 10, No. 4 Canisius 1

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Canisius, 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 4: No. 1 Minnesota vs. No. 2 UCLA, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.

Oxford, Miss.





Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 Tennessee Tech vs. No. 3 Missouri State, postponed

Game 2: No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, postponed

Saturday, June 2

Game 1: No. 2 Tennessee Tech 6, No. 3 Missouri State 4

Game 2: No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sunday, June 3

Game 3: No. 3 Missouri State vs. Game 2 loser, noon

Game 4: No. 2 Tennessee Tech vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 6 p.m.

Raleigh

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 2 Auburn 13, No. 3 Northeastern 4

Game 2: No. 4 Army 5, No. 1 N.C. State 1

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 1 N.C. State 9, No. 3 Northeastern 3

Game 4: No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 4 Army, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: No. 1 N.C. State vs. Game 4 loser, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Stanford, Calif.

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 3 Cal State Fullerton 6, No. 2 Baylor 2

Game 2: No. 1 Stanford 4, No. 4 Wright State 3

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 4 Wright State, 3 p.m. (ESPN3)

Game 4: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 3 Cal State Fullerton, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 7 p.m.

Tallahassee, Fla.

Friday, June 1

Game 1: No. 3 Oklahoma 20, No. 2 Mississippi State 10

Game 2: No. 4 Samford 7, No. 1 Florida State 6

Saturday, June 2

Game 3: No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 2 Mississippi State, noon (ESPN2)

Game 4: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Samford, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sunday, June 3

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 4

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 1 p.m.