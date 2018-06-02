NC State stays alive with NCAA tournament win over Northeastern

NC State's Avent: 'I am really proud of our guys' NC State coach Elliott Avent talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Northeastern in the losers’ bracket in the Raleigh Regional of the NCAA tournament Saturday, June 2, 2018. Ethan Hyman ×

SHARE COPY LINK NC State coach Elliott Avent talks about the Wolfpack's victory over Northeastern in the losers’ bracket in the Raleigh Regional of the NCAA tournament Saturday, June 2, 2018. Ethan Hyman