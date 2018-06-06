Players 'weren’t able to show all their strengths' at Duke, Wendell Carter Jr. says.

Wendell Carter Jr. made some rather bold comments in an interview after a recent workout with the Chicago Bulls.

The NBA prospect told reporters he and former Blue Devils teammates “weren’t able to show all their strengths” at Duke.

That was his response when asked about playing a supporting role to fellow Duke big man Marvin Bagley III, according to NBA.com.

Both Carter and Bagley project as lottery picks for the June 21 NBA Draft. Former Blue Devils Gary Trent Jr. and Grayson Allen are also expected to be drafted.

"I think, not even speaking for myself, but all my teammates, we're going to be able to show a lot more that we can do at the next level with the spacing on the floor, the fact that it's the NBA,” Carter said.

Carter isn’t the only person with ties to the program to comment recently on the transition from college ball to the pros.

In response to draft projections being lower than he thought they should be for his son, Gary Trent Sr. said, “Ya’ll only saw my son do the speed limit.”

"If you take a Bugatti and put it on a pedestrian street, you're only allowed to use 60 miles per hour,” Trent Sr. said in an interview with The News & Observer in April. “Because the car is driven at 60 miles per hour, does that mean it cannot go 200 miles per hour? That's how I feel about my son's talent."

As to Tuesday, the NBA’s consensus mock draft has Bagley going at No. 3 to the Hawks and Carter at No. 7 to the Bulls.

Latest mock drafts vary over whether Trent Jr. and Allen will be selected in the first or second round.