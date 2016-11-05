Gallery: JCSU vs. Livingstone

JCSU #11 Gabriel Yuille scores Johnson C. Smith's first touchdown after catching a pass during Saturday's Livingstone at Johnson C. Smith CIAA football rivalry.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
JCSU #11 Gabriel Yuille is congratulated by teammate #68 Da'Quan Brown after Yuille scored Johnson C. Smith's first touchdown after catching a pass during Saturday's Livingstone at Johnson C. Smith CIAA football rivalry.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
JCSU #11 Gabriel Yuille scores Johnson C. Smith's first touchdown after catching a pass during Saturday's Livingstone at Johnson C. Smith CIAA football rivalry.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
JCSU #5, Daryl Napper, left, congratulates teammate # 37 Lorenz Taylor on an interception and gain by Taylor during Saturday's Livingstone at Johnson C. Smith CIAA football rivalry.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
JCSU #5, Daryl Napper, left, congratulates teammate # 37 Lorenz Taylor on an interception and gain by Taylor during Saturday's Livingstone at Johnson C. Smith CIAA football rivalry.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
JCSU defender #35 Zachary Welch brings down Livingstone #86 Anthony Faraimo during Saturday's Livingstone at Johnson C. Smith CIAA football rivalry.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
JCSU #37 Lorenz Taylor defends against Livingstone #6 Andrew Gamble after Gamble catches a pass during Saturday's Livingstone at Johnson C. Smith CIAA football rivalry.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Livingstone #16 Kovarius Williams, right, breaks up a pass intended for JCSU #2 Desmond Dozier, which fell incomplete, during Saturday's Livingstone at Johnson C. Smith CIAA football rivalry.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Livingstone #16 Kovarius Williams, right, breaks up a pass intended for JCSU #2 Desmond Dozier, which fell incomplete, during Saturday's Livingstone at Johnson C. Smith CIAA football rivalry.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
JCSU #35 Zachary Welch sacks Livingstone quarterback #1 Xaiver Longerbean during Saturday's Livingstone at Johnson C. Smith CIAA football rivalry.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com