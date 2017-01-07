David Whitley: Bowden owed apology by P.C. Police

Wow, you think you know a guy.
A lot of people thought Bobby Bowden was a decent human being/ex-football coach who cared about his players. Now it turns out he's a sexist, earring-hating buffoon?
I'm not buying it. Neither are people who know Bowden much better than the sanctimonious souls who have brought us this week's media controversy du jour.
In case you've missed it, Bowden was on "Mike & Mike" being Bowden, which basically means chuckling and rattling on Good-Old-Boy style. The topic turned to players and families.
Here, in its entirety, is what Bowden said:
"During my last days at Florida State, 65 or 70 percent of my boys did not have a daddy at home. They're raised by mamas. Sweet old mamas. Thank God for them mamas. Or grandmama. Many times it was grandmama. Or big sister. Or aunt. But where's the man?
"A boy needs a male figure and the girls do too. Someone to discipline them and make them be a man. I used to kid about this - they grew up wanting to be like their mama. They grew up wanting to be a man, like their mama. Because that's the way they were raised. That's why they wear earrings."
He quickly added, "I'm joking" and let out his trademark guffaw.
Too late.
Before Mike Golic could get out the next question, the Media-Offended-Industrial Complex had gone to DEFCON 1 and was demanding an apology.
"Bobby Bowden insults single moms and his former players in horrible interview" dash3 USA Today.
"87-Year-Old Bobby Bowden Said Some Truly Horrible Things About Fatherless Football Players" - Yahoo! News.
The Root, an African-American oriented website, apparently missed the "Use 'Horrible'" memo and went directly to the R word:
"Ex-Coach Bobby Bowden Is an Old-School Racist Who Doesn't Think He's a Racist."
Let's review here.
The earring joke wasn't exactly Seinfeld, but is it that hard to believe Bowden meant it in humor, not malice?
"I was just telling my favorite joke, and they take it seriously," he said later on ESPN's "Russillo and Kanell Show."
As for insulting single moms, I'm not sure how pointing out the vital role they play and saying "Thank God for them" qualifies as a putdown.
As for former players being insulted in this horrible interview, I wonder if USA Today bothered to ask any of them. On a whim, I did.
"Some people are really sensitive," Dexter Carter said. "They don't know Coach Bowden."
Carter played four years at FSU in the late 1980s, and then eight seasons in the NFL. He also spent three years as a running back coach under Bowden.
I had no idea what he would say about his old coach. I just started Googling the names of ex-Seminoles and Carter's phone number was readily available.
I don't want to go out on a limb here, but I assumed someone who's spent a lot of time with Bowden might be in a better position to judge him than the bloggers and Twitter trolls who'd need a map to find Tallahassee.
Their reaction here was oh-so predictable. Bowden dared to address a topic the Thought Police have long deemed off-limits: Single-parent homes.
The automatic reflex is to scream "Racist!" That's much easier than actually discuss a thorny issue. Though this is probably the first time in Bowden's illustrious career that has been lumped in with Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
He was a four-term senator from New York, a U.N. ambassador and a liberal lion of the first order. As a 37-year-old assistant secretary of Labor, he also wrote a famous government report in 1965.
It warned that if the high rate of single-mother headed households in black families wasn't stemmed, blacks would be severely disadvantaged despite Lyndon Johnson's burgeoning Great Society dreams.
For that, one of the most respectable men in America was labeled a racist. So what chance did Aw Shucks Bobby have?
It's racist to merely bring up single-parent homes. I'm sure I'm a racist for defending Bowden and you're a racist if you agree with me.
Come to think of it, Carter must be a racist. Never mind that he's black and wears an earring.
"What (Bowden) said was true," said Carter, whose Dexter Carter 35 Foundation works with disadvantaged kids.
What is true is the U.S. Census reports that only 38.7 percent of blacks live in two-parent homes. Study after study has shown that children raised by a single parent (which is almost always the mother), are far more likely to live in poverty, abuse drugs and alcohol, drop out of high school, be victims of crime, end up in prison and basically be mired at the bottom of society.
Yet Bowden is the bad guy for suggesting that having a male figure around the house might help?
Ignoring a problem is not the best strategy to make it go away. Neither is demonizing anyone who brings it up.
"He was a father figure to me, and I had one at home," Carter said. "He picked up where my parents left off and continued to keep me on track."
I don't want to go out on a limb again, but I'm guessing Bowden the Father Figure has done more to help black kids than all the virtue-signaling snipers ever will. They may not be able to find Tallahassee, but they can look inside a person and tell what's in his heart.
They are right about one thing, though. An apology is definitely in order.
Somehow, I doubt Bowden will getting one anytime soon.
