ACC Power Rankings: The one thing that might determine Coastal Division race

At this rate, the healthiest two teams will meet in Charlotte on Dec. 2 for the ACC title game.

An ankle injury to Miami running back Mark Walton will have a major impact on the Coastal Division race. The Hurricanes, after their first win over Florida State since 2009, are in the driver’s seat in the Coastal but Walton (107 rushing yards per game) was a big part of their success.

The only solace for the Canes is they aren’t the only contender dealing with injury issues, although Walton has been ruled out for the rest of the year.

Virginia Tech receiver Cam Philips (101.3 receiving yards per game) suffered a foot sprain in the first quarter of the Hokies’ 23-10 win at Boston College on Saturday. Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant sprained an ankle in the third quarter of the Tigers’ 28-14 win over Wake Forest.

Meanwhile, North Carolina, with 15 players out for the season with injuries, is in the corner playing a tiny violin for its conference brethren.

The major injuries for Clemson and Virginia Tech don’t appear to be as severe as Walton’s but it goes to show how fragile the season can be. Injury luck is the best kind of luck.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said “we can win” with either Hunter Johnson or Zerrick Cooper at quarterback. Definitely against Syracuse this week, but the Tigers will need Bryant back for the long haul.

Miami coach Mark Richt wasn’t planning on winning on unproven quarterback Malik Rosier’s right arm this season, not with a healthy Walton, but now he doesn’t have a choice.