Social reaction to Alabama Crimson Tide rolling past Clemson in Sugar Bowl

After a thrilling Rose Bowl that provided as many points as some big-time college basketball games, the Sugar Bowl quickly turned into a defensive battle that didn’t provide the same type of point-scoring drama.
In the middle of the third quarter, fans who had been treated to Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 in the Rose Bowl, were looking at Alabama 10, Clemson 6 in the Sugar. And apparently social media likes its football high scoring.
The rose bowl and sugar bowl are two completely different games high scoring offense vs dominate defense the national championship should be interesting no matter who plays Georgia— Sean (@seanadams2020) January 2, 2018
Sugar Bowl Snooze fest— Bueno (@MuyBu3no) January 2, 2018
For Crimson Tide fans, though, this type of football had to be exactly what they hoped to see.
The #SugarBowl summed up in one Gif #alabama #Clemson #CFPlayoff pic.twitter.com/kHhbgjnfj8— Mister Alexander (@A3ThePhirstDown) January 2, 2018
Alabama, which has played a lot of the season without all of its troops, showed up to the semifinals fairly healthy and looked like a team worthy of the College Football Playoff (sorry, Ohio State). The Crimson Tide dominated the line of scrimmage and eventually started to dominate the game, using two turnovers in the third quarter to bust open a tight game.
Eventually, Alabama beat Clemson 24-6 to force an all-SEC national championship next week with Georgia’s Bulldogs in Atlanta.
Anybody think the crowds will be massive?
Here’s the reaction
This Sugar Bowl is the Nick Saban effect, dude gets his teams prepared better than anyone in CF #SugarBowl #RollTide #Clemson #CFBPlayoff— Dylan. (@DWubzz) January 2, 2018
Live footage of #Clemson in the Sugar Bowl pic.twitter.com/sANarJpt0C— Jake (@imFakeJake) January 2, 2018
A little disappointed in the Sugar Bowl after a wonderful Rose bowl— Wedding Band subscriber (@Videlsports) January 2, 2018
Alabama versus Clemson won the most boring games I've ever seen Oklahoma versus Georgia one of the best I've ever seen Clemson you look like crap tonight talk about losing viewers— I'M ALL THE WAY UP (12-2/11-3) CROOKED NFL REFS (@chris_drop) January 2, 2018
I don’t watch college football usually. So right now I’m trying to figure out how Clemson is rated number one. Alabama is having their way with them.— Damon Pettit (@DamonPettit) January 2, 2018
Looks like boys and men right now with 11 minutes left.#SugarBowl
The game turned with Clemson trailing 10-6 and driving in the third quarter for what looked like a go-ahead score. Alabama lineman Da’Ron Payne, a former Under Armour All-American, intercepted a Clemson pass to stop a Tigers drive. On Alabama’s ensuing drive, he reported into the game on offense and caught a short pass and scored for a 17-6 lead.
It had the feeling of former Clemson star William “Refrigerator” Perry scoring for the Chicago Bears in the ‘80s.
"Alabama threw a huge touchdown pass to a 310-pound defensive lineman in the Sugar Bowl https://t.co/KcApKAOJQp pic.twitter.com/WhydNmbayY"https://t.co/U3N3AN21X9— MarketingForJustice (@market4justice) January 2, 2018
Da’Ron Payne just etched his name in Sugar Bowl lore. What an athlete.— Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) January 2, 2018
Da'Ron Payne making linemen dreams come true in the Sugar Bowl.— Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) January 2, 2018
Has a 300+ pound player EVER intercepted a pass and caught a touchdown in the same game?
If that's a yes, it certainly wasn't within a 5-minute span in the national semifinal.
And just after Payne’s big plays, Alabama got a Pick 6 that gave the Crimson Tide an 18-point lead -- and with the way Bama’s defense was playing, the game was effectively over.
Late start times
Fans were upset about the late starting time for the Sugar Bowl. The Rose Bowl started at its usual 5 p.m. start time and the Sugar Bowl hadn’t reached the fourth quarter, even when the clock was well past 11 in the East.
There are probably many youngsters who had to go to bed.
The game didn’t end until 12:22 am in the East.
if the stupid Rose Bowl has start at a set time, then move the lesser bowls to NYE and have the Sugar Bowl earlier. This is ridiculous.— vaccine haver (@kerrence) January 2, 2018
People love to mention the late start and finish times of MLB, sure they're overlooking when the Sugar Bowl kicked off and will end— Mike Vamo-si (@MikeVmos) January 2, 2018
