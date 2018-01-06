Why NC State QB Ryan Finley decided to return to the Wolfpack

More Videos 0:51 Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off Pause 0:41 Saints coach Sean Payton: No one wants to let their teammates down 3:35 He said, She said: Panthers vs Saints in the Big Easy 0:29 Icy morning commute on Randolph Road 0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:45 Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:39 CMS student talks about why she chose virtual high school 0:44 Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NC State's Ryan Finley to return for his senior season NC State quarterback Ryan Finley announced that he will return to the Wolfpack for his senior season. He is ranked fifth in school history in career passing yards with 6,577 after just two seasons. NC State quarterback Ryan Finley announced that he will return to the Wolfpack for his senior season. He is ranked fifth in school history in career passing yards with 6,577 after just two seasons. ACC and Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley announced that he will return to the Wolfpack for his senior season. He is ranked fifth in school history in career passing yards with 6,577 after just two seasons.