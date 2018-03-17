NC State football gets a commitment from Wilmington 3-star wide receiver

N.C. State picked up a commitment, a big one, from an in-state prospect.
Chris Toudle, a three-star wide receiver from Wilmington Hoggard, has committed to the Wolfpack, he announced on Twitter on Saturday.
Toudle, who's 6-4 and 215 pounds, tweeted ‘I thought about it with my family and the best decision for me is to commit to NC State University!’
Toudle, a class of 2019 target, caught 32 catches for 556 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. He averaged 17.4 yards per catch for Hoggard. He also had offers from Appalachian State, Maryland, Rice and Wake Forest.
