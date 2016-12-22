Coach K gets testy in Grayson Allen interview, hopes to use tripping incident as teaching moment

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski appeared on the Dan Patrick sports talk show Thursday, one day after Grayson Allen tripped Elon’s Steven Santa Ana in a Blue Devils win and caused national headlines.
Before coming on the show, Krzyzewski suspended Allen, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, indefinitely. Patrick asked Coach K what does an indefinite suspension mean.
“I mean it gives me time as a teacher to teach and figure out,” Krzyzewski said. “There’s not a 10 Commandments of Tripping. ... God didn’t send down a number of games. ... Each kid is different. ... This is not the NBA. These are kids. It’s a time thing. It’s not like you give a suspension and it’s all over. It’s a learning experience and I’m going to use it as that and a teaching moment. The teaching moment does not stop by giving one game, or, maybe that’s what it is. I don’t know that right now. Maybe it’s three. Maybe it’s two weeks. But he won’t play until I feel good about the entire situation and where he is at.”
Patrick asked Coach K to tell listeners how Allen explained all the tripping incidents, about what causes him to do it. Then the exchange got testy.
“Well, how do you explain any mistake you make?” Krzyzewski said.
Patrick: “But it’s three times though.”
K: “Tell me you haven’t made a mistake more than three times. ... C’mon, Dan, you’ve been doing this a long time. These are human things. Human beings do human things. ... You’re being naive about this. You mean somebody doesn’t make mistakes more than three times. That doesn’t mean it’s right. He’s wrong each time. But how does anything happen, Dan? ... He understands that it’s wrong.”
