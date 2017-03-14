Gallery: LMU 82, Queens University 68

Queens University's Ike Agusi, center, fights his way to the basket against LMU during second half action on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Jeff Siner
Queens University Todd Withers leaps toward the rim for a one-handed slam dunk over LMU's Cornelius Taylor during first half action on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University Todd Withers finishes a one-handed slam dunk against LMU during first half action on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University Daniel Camps drives to the basket for two-points against LMU's Chris Perry during first half action on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University Jalin Alexander, center, drives to the basket for a shot attempt against LMU during first half action on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University Mike Davis, left, releases a running one-handed shot against LMU's Luquon Choice, right, during first half action on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University Jared Hendryx blocks a shot by an LMU player during first half action on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University Jalin Alexander, right, drives to the basket against LMU's Hunter Spaw, left, during first half action on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University head coach Bart Lundy yells instructions to his team during first half action against LMU on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University's Daniel Camps throws down a two-handed dunk during second half action against LMU on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University Ike Agusi, right, drives to the basket for a shot attempt against LMU's Paul Woodson, left, during first half action on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
LMU's Emanuel Terry, right, rips a rebound away from Queens University's Daniel Camps, left, during second half action on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University's Daniel Camps throws down a two-handed dunk during second half action against LMU on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University's Mike Davis, right, chases after a loose ball with LMU's Luquon Choice, left, during second half action on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University's Daniel Camps, left, is unable to finish a drive to the basket as LMU's Luquon Choice, right, applies defensive pressure during second half action on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
LMU's Emanuel Terry throws down a two-handed dunk in the closing minutes of second half action against Queens University on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University's Todd Withers, right, crouches and watches as LMU players Cornelius Taylor, left and Emanuel Terry, right, celebrate the team's victory in the final seconds on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University's Daniel Camps walks off the court dejected following the team's loss to LMU on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University's Todd Withers crouches and stares at the scoreboard following the team's loss to LMU on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
Queens University's Todd Withers walks off the court dejected following the team's loss to LMU on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Queens University. LMU defeated Queens 82-68.
