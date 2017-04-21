College Basketball

National champion North Carolina picks up commitment from 6-10 Alabama forward

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Garrison Brooks of Auburn, AL, has committed to Roy Williams’ North Carolina Tar Heels.

Brook is a 6-foot-10, 230-pound power forward. ESPN ranks Brooks as a four-star recruit nationally and the No. 3 overall in the state of Alabama.

With Williams losing Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks to graduation -- and Tony Bradley possibly exploring his NBA draft options -- the Tar Heels needed to bolster their depth inside.

In November, Brooks committed to Mississippi State, choosing the school over Auburn, Georgia, LSU and North Carolina. Brooks' father, George Brooks, is an assistant coach on Ben Howland's staff at Mississippi State.

Recently Brooks asked for and was granted an unconditional release and reopened his recruitment.

