Star of new ‘Black Panther’ film is huge UNC fan

The Black Panther is a die-hard UNC fan.
Chadwick Boseman, a S.C. native who portrays the hero in Marvel Comics’ new hit movie, “Black Panther,” appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” show Friday and admitted he loves the baby blue.
“No matter how good or bad they are,” Boseman said, “no matter if they blow a lead in the second half or not, they’re going to be my team. Tar Heels for life.”
“Black Panther” debuted this week to rave reviews.
Watching First Take today. Turns out THE Black Panther is a @UNC_Basketball fan.@chadwickboseman: Tar Heels for life@stephenasmith replies with "Chapel Hill is special" pic.twitter.com/PUn71dDJyD— Kendal Stone (@kendalstone) February 16, 2018
Not long after the interview aired, Carolina’s official basketball Twitter let the movie star know he was welcome in Chapel Hill anytime.
Always welcome in the Smith Center, @chadwickboseman! #CarolinaFamily #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/eNOrTJhGH4— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 16, 2018
