Chadwick Boseman, who plays the hero, T'Challa, in the new hit film "Black Panther” is a big fan of North Carolina
College Basketball

Star of new ‘Black Panther’ film is huge UNC fan

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

February 17, 2018 01:28 AM

The Black Panther is a die-hard UNC fan.

Chadwick Boseman, a S.C. native who portrays the hero in Marvel Comics’ new hit movie, “Black Panther,” appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” show Friday and admitted he loves the baby blue.

“No matter how good or bad they are,” Boseman said, “no matter if they blow a lead in the second half or not, they’re going to be my team. Tar Heels for life.”

“Black Panther” debuted this week to rave reviews.

Not long after the interview aired, Carolina’s official basketball Twitter let the movie star know he was welcome in Chapel Hill anytime.

