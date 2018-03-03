NC State eliminated in ACC women's tournament semifinal; NCAA bid next up

N.C. State jumped to an early lead on Louisville, but it could not hold off the Cardinals and fell 64-59 to end its ACC women’s tournament run on Saturday.
Coming into the game, the Wolfpack (24-8, 11-5 ACC) came off a strong defensive effort and defeated the Duke Blue Devils 51-45, while the Cardinals (31-2, 15-1 ACC) defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 73-70.
Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz attributed the tough game to the preparation of Wolfpack coach Wes Moore.
“He does a remarkable job of preparing his players,” Walz said. “He’s got a plan in place. If they aren’t a top-four seed then I don’t know who is. They should be hosting the first two rounds and his front line is one of the best in the country.”
Never miss a local story.
This was the second straight game that the Wolfpack failed to score more than 60 points. Moore believed some of that may have been from not setting up his team the right way at times.
“We struggled to score the ball,” Moore said. “I feel like that I need to help them, some how some way, to get some better looks. I’m really proud of our effort defensively and on the boards, however...thought we did a good job at that.”
Senior Akela Maize got the scoring going with a put-back for the first lead of the game, but fellow senior Chelsea Nelson was the offense in the early going for the Wolfpack, contributing seven points going into the first media timeout with an 11-8 lead. The Cardinals added two more buckets to the scoreboard but would end the first quarter trailing the Wolfpack 18-12.
This was the second straight game the Cardinals fell behind, but Walz was not worried about it becoming a lingering issue.
“I’m not concerned about it at all,” Walz said. “
The Cardinals got their first lead of the game after a 6-0 run to close the first half and headed into halftime with a 32-31 lead .
The Cardinals controlled the game inside the paint, outscoring the Wolfpack 20-14 . Neither team's benches were contributing, as both teams combined for 6 points off the bench. Junior Myisha Hines-Allen recognized how tough it was against Nelson and Maize in the paint.
“Sometimes I wasn’t in there rebounding and I gotta get better at that,” Hines-Allen said. “They’re great rebounders. (Chelsea) Nelson is one of the best in our conference and she had nine more rebounds.”
Louisville came out of halftime with all the momentum, outscoring the Wolfpack 14-7, forcing the Wolfpack to take a time out trailing 46-38.
The Wolfpack would close the quarter on a 6-1 run to cut the lead to 47-44 going into the final quarter. N.C. State never got that close again .
The Wolfpack has now failed to make the conference title game for an eighth straight season, while the Cardinals have made their first conference title game in four years, and their first in the ACC.
N.C. State will now have to wait until Selection Monday on March 12 before knowing its seeding for the NCAA Women’s tournament. As for the possibility of hosting the first two rounds, Moore was not concerned about it. “That’s out of our hands,” Moore said. “I think this team has proven it’s worthy of a good seeding. We’ve beaten some good teams, but we’ll have to wait and see.”
Comments