College Basketball

Which celebrities are at the Duke-UNC game?

By Jonas Pope

jpope@newsobserver.com

March 03, 2018 08:42 PM

Durham

When Duke host North Carolina it always brings out the celebrities.

The season finale in Durham on Saturday night was no different. Hours before the game started, the A-listers started rolling into Cameron Indoor Stadium. Here’s a list of those in attendance, and those expected to show up.

Confirmed in the building:

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and current CBS NFL announcer Tony Romo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
  • Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon

  • Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

  • Actor, and Duke graduate, Ken Jeong

  • Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, who was also featured on College GameDay earlier in the day.

  • PGA tour golfer Hunter Mahan



Also expected to be in attendance:

  • North Carolina native, and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley

  • Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson

  • JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon

  • Facebook Chief Operating officer Sheryl Sandberg















  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Quote of the year candidate from UNC’s Luke Maye

View More Video