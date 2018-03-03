Where will UNC and Joel Berry, right, and Duke and Grayson Allen, left, end up in the ACC tournament, which starts March 6?
Where will UNC and Joel Berry, right, and Duke and Grayson Allen, left, end up in the ACC tournament, which starts March 6? Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

College Basketball

Here's a look at the ACC tournament schedule as it unfolds

By Sam Newkirk

snewkirk@newsobserver.com

March 03, 2018 10:08 AM

The ACC tournament starts Tuesday. With seven ACC games Saturday, a lot can happen to shape the bracket.

So far, seven seeds are set after Saturday's first four games: Georgia Tech beat Wake Forest, 64-56; Miami won over Virginia Tech, 69-68; Syracuse beat No. 18 Clemson, 55-52; and Florida State beat Boston College, 85-76.

Here's a look at the ACC tournament schedule so far. We'll continue to update it throughout the day. The complete bracket will be available here after the Duke-UNC game, which starts at 8:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

