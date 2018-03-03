Here's a look at the ACC tournament schedule as it unfolds

The ACC tournament starts Tuesday. With seven ACC games Saturday, a lot can happen to shape the bracket.

So far, seven seeds are set after Saturday's first four games: Georgia Tech beat Wake Forest, 64-56; Miami won over Virginia Tech, 69-68; Syracuse beat No. 18 Clemson, 55-52; and Florida State beat Boston College, 85-76.

Here's a look at the ACC tournament schedule so far. We'll continue to update it throughout the day. The complete bracket will be available here after the Duke-UNC game, which starts at 8:15 p.m.