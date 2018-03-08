Nothing is safe at the ACC tournament, not even Roy Williams' jacket

SHARE COPY LINK Watch a time-lapse as North Carolina coach Roy Williams gets upset and tries to rip his jacket during the Tar Heels' victory over Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018 Robert Willett, Ethan Hyman and ACC ehyman@newsobserver.com

Watch a time-lapse as North Carolina coach Roy Williams gets upset and tries to rip his jacket during the Tar Heels' victory over Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wednesday, March 7, 2018 Robert Willett, Ethan Hyman and ACC ehyman@newsobserver.com