Bagley's big second half helps Duke advance to ACC tournament semifinals

Even with Bonzie Colson and Matt Ferrell in the lineup for Notre Dame, there still weren't enough answers to stop Duke and its star freshman Marvin Bagley III.

Bagley went on a tear in the second half of Thursday night's quarterfinal game of the ACC tournament, carrying the Blue Devils to a 88-70 win.

Bagley, who finished with the game with 33 points, scored 23 in the second half. He also had 17 rebounds, giving him his 20th double-double of the season.

With the win, No. 5 Duke (26-6) advances to the semifinals of the ACC tournament to play the winner of No. 12 North Carolina (23-9) and No. 24 Miami (22-8).

Duke won the season's first game against Notre Dame, 88-66, on Jan. 29. But that was without the Fighting Irish's two best players, Colson and Ferrell, who missed the game with injuries.

Both players said Thursday they were looking forward to being able to avenge that loss. And during the first half it was interesting.

Duke's Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks over Notre Dame's Martinas Geben (23) and Bonzie Colson (35) in the first half. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke got out to a fast start. The Blue Devils hit 14 of their first 23 shots. Duke senior guard Grayson Allen, who finished with 23 points, knocked down his first five shots, all three pointers, while Bagley made four of five. At that point, Duke was clicking on all cylinders.

But the Blue Devils soon cooled off. They missed 10 of their next 11 shots during the last 10 minutes of the first half, allowing the Fighting Irish to cut the deficit to four points by halftime. Bagley missed his final five shots of the half, and Allen missed two.

Senior forward Bonzie Colson, who struggled in the first half of Notre Dame's win over Virginia Tech, scored 10 points in the first half.

But three games in three nights seemed to take its toll on the Fighting Irish. Bagley, who hit 11 of 13 shots in the second half, couldn't be stopped.

Bagley scored even when he wasn't trying. With about four minutes left to play, he received an alley-oop from Allen. The ball went off Bagley's fingers, as a Notre Dame defender tried to deflect it, and fell into the basket.

Duke shot 55 percent from the floor overall as a team.