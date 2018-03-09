Virginia guard Devon Hall (0) shoots against Clemson forward Elijah Thomas (14) during the second half.
Virginia guard Devon Hall (0) shoots against Clemson forward Elijah Thomas (14) during the second half. AP

College Basketball

How UNC, Duke might fare against Virginia in the ACC Tournament final

By Sam Newkirk

March 09, 2018 09:34 PM

Virginia advanced to the ACC tournament championship game by defeating Clemson 64-58 on Friday night in a semifinal game. The Cavaliers (30-2) advanced to play either North Carolina or Duke at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night for the tournament title.

Virginia, which will try to win its third ACC title, hasn't had the best of success against Duke and North Carolina in the ACC tournament.

Duke is 15-4 against Virginia, and UNC is 13-3 vs. Virginia in the ACC tournament.

But the Cavaliers' two ACC titles came by beating the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.

Virginia defeated UNC 67-62 to win the 1976 ACC tournament title. The Cavaliers defeated the Blue Devils 72-63 to win the 2014 title.

The Tar Heels have beaten the Cavaliers in four ACC title games (1977, '82, '83, '94). The Blue Devils are 0-1 vs. the Cavs in the title game. N.C. State beat Virginia 81-78 to win the 1983 tournament.

Saturday's game will be Virginia's ninth ACC championship game appearance.

