College Basketball

Duke's Trevon Duval briefly leaves game with injured ankle

By Sam Newkirk

snewkirk@newsobserver.com

March 09, 2018 09:59 PM

Duke freshman guard Trevon Duval had to temporarily leave Friday's ACC semifinal game with an ankle injury.

Duval got tangled up with North Carolina's Kenny Williams and appeared to turn his ankle.

Duval couldn't put any weight on his right foot and was helped to the sideline for treatment.

Duval had his ankle retaped, went to the hallway to test it and then returned to the bench.

RAL_ DUKEUNC4SP030918CEL.JPG
Duke's Trevon Duval (1) grimaces in pain after being injured in the first half.
Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Duval checked back into the game with 13 minutes left in the first half.

The is a developing story that will be updated.

