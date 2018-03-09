Duke's Trevon Duval briefly leaves game with injured ankle

Duke freshman guard Trevon Duval had to temporarily leave Friday's ACC semifinal game with an ankle injury.
Duval got tangled up with North Carolina's Kenny Williams and appeared to turn his ankle.
Duval couldn't put any weight on his right foot and was helped to the sideline for treatment.
Duval had his ankle retaped, went to the hallway to test it and then returned to the bench.
Duval checked back into the game with 13 minutes left in the first half.
The is a developing story that will be updated.
