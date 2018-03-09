Duke's Grayson Allen and coach Mike Krzyzewski talk about the flagrant foul assessed on Allen for a hip-check on UNC's Garrison Brooks during the semifinals ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. Friday, March 9, 2018. ACC
Duke's Grayson Allen and coach Mike Krzyzewski talk about the flagrant foul assessed on Allen for a hip-check on UNC's Garrison Brooks during the semifinals ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. Friday, March 9, 2018.

College Basketball

UNC's Brooks on Grayson Allen hip check: 'I don't think it was a good basketball play'

By Jonathan M. Alexander

jalexander@newsobserver.com

March 09, 2018 10:42 PM

NEW YORK

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski defended Grayson Allen Friday when the senior guard was questioned about a hip check he put on North Carolina's Garrison Brooks in the first half of Duke's game against UNC.

Allen was called for a flagrant-one foul after he stuck his butt out when Brooks was running by. Brooks fell down to the floor. When officials stopped play and Brooks got up, he put his hands in the air.

"They got a fast break and I bumped him and fouled him," Allen said about the incident.

Brooks didn't let Allen off the hook, though.

"I feel like he kind of stuck his leg out," Brooks said after the game. "That's what he does."

When Allen was asked if he wanted to respond to Brooks' assertion, Krzyzewski stepped in.

"You don't want any foul in a game," he said. "So that was another foul in a game. Do you think that that was the only time someone was hipped in a game? If you look in the low post that's going on all the time. So it happened at halfcourt, they got it, it's done, and that didn't win or lose the game."

RAL_ UNCDUKE01-030918-EDH.JPG
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski argues the foul against Grayson Allen with the officials as North Carolina head coach Roy Williams looks on during the first half of UNC's game against Duke
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Allen has had a history of tripping opponents with his feet in the past. He tripped three players during his sophomore and junior seasons, and was suspended as a result. He also was stripped of his captain status.

Since then, Allen had not had any similar incidents. He was named captain at the beginning of this season.

But because of his past, any incidents that mimic a trip - whether it is or isn't - will be scrutinized.

Replays showed Allen stuck his hip out Friday as Brooks tried to run down court for a fastbreak after the Tar Heels stole the ball. Brooks fell to the floor. As a result of the flagrant foul call, UNC got two shots and the ball back.

UNC hit both of its free throws.

Brooks said he wasn't hurt, but he was upset by the play.

"I don't think it was a good basketball play, but it happened any way," Brooks said.

Alexander, 919-829-4822; Twitter: @jonmalexander

