UNC's Brooks on Grayson Allen hip check: 'I don't think it was a good basketball play'

SHARE COPY LINK Duke's Grayson Allen and coach Mike Krzyzewski talk about the flagrant foul assessed on Allen for a hip-check on UNC's Garrison Brooks during the semifinals ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. Friday, March 9, 2018. ACC

Duke's Grayson Allen and coach Mike Krzyzewski talk about the flagrant foul assessed on Allen for a hip-check on UNC's Garrison Brooks during the semifinals ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. Friday, March 9, 2018. ACC