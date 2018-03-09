UNC beats Duke; Virginia beats Clemson: Here's what to know about Friday's ACC tournament games

The third game this season between Duke and North Carolina highlighted Friday night's action in the ACC tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Tar Heels held off the Blue Devils 74-69 in the late game to advance to Saturday's championship game at 8:30 p.m.

Virginia defeated Clemson 64-58 in the early game.

The bracket

Cavs do what they do

Columnist Luke DeCock says that Virginia isn't invincible, but the Cavaliers use their discipline and patience to take the other team apart.

Virginia advances to play in the championship game on Saturday.

Duval injures ankle

Duke freshman guard Trevon Duval injured his right ankle just three minutes into the game.. He missed about six minutes of gametime and returned after having the ankle retaped and testing it.

Duval was scoreless in the game but tallied seven assists.

Allen's hip check ruled flagrant

Late in the first half Duke senior Grayson Allen tried to slow down North Carolina's Garrison Brooks on a fastbreak attempt. Allen stuck his hip out and bumped Brooks, sending the UNC freshman sprawling to the court.

The game officials ruled the foul a flagrant-1.

"I'm not going to say it was OK," Brooks said after the game.

UNC survives late rally

Joe Giglio says UNC held Duke down for 35 minutes and then had to survive the last five minutes.

It was UNC's first ACC tournament win over Duke since 1998.

Five reasons Duke lost

Jonathan Alexander says cold outside shooting, turnovers and UNC's offensive rebounding advantage led to Duke falling to the Tar Heels in the ACC tournament semifinals.

Allen's hip leads to bad trip

Columnist Luke DeCock says that Duke senior Grayson Allen shouldn't need coach Mike Krzyzewski to answer for him about his first-half flagrant-1 foul.

“They got a fast break and I bumped him and fouled him,” Allen said, when asked to describe the play from his perspective.