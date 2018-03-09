College Basketball

Duke’s Grayson Allen at center of another tripping controversy during Duke-UNC III

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 09, 2018 10:44 PM

Towards the end of the first half of Friday’s UNC-Duke ACC semifinal, Duke’s Grayson Allen got involved in another controversy.

In December 2016, Allen was suspended by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski after he tripped Elon star Stephen Santa Ana, a former Ardrey Kell High player, in a game. It was the third time Allen had done it.

Friday night, Allen appeared to butt check UNC’s Garrison Brooks during a fast break. Brooks fell and Allen got a flagrant foul.

Former Virginia Tech coach Seth Greenberg said it was not a flagrant foul. Former Duke star Jay Williams of ESPN agreed but said Allen’s past came back to haunt him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

First the play

Now some reaction

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Incoming UNC Charlotte Athletic Director Mike Hill makes his first move

View More Video