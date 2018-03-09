Duke’s Grayson Allen at center of another tripping controversy during Duke-UNC III

Towards the end of the first half of Friday’s UNC-Duke ACC semifinal, Duke’s Grayson Allen got involved in another controversy.
In December 2016, Allen was suspended by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski after he tripped Elon star Stephen Santa Ana, a former Ardrey Kell High player, in a game. It was the third time Allen had done it.
Friday night, Allen appeared to butt check UNC’s Garrison Brooks during a fast break. Brooks fell and Allen got a flagrant foul.
Former Virginia Tech coach Seth Greenberg said it was not a flagrant foul. Former Duke star Jay Williams of ESPN agreed but said Allen’s past came back to haunt him.
Never miss a local story.
First the play
TRIPPING GRAYSON ALLEN IS BACK pic.twitter.com/BuT03udbdF— Barstool Pack (@BarstoolPack) March 10, 2018
Now some reaction
Bruh these ESPN guys are saying Grayson Allen hipchecking an oblivious player is a normal basketball play. Thats something that would have NBA guys trying to throw hands— Brian Keyes (@bg_keyes) March 10, 2018
It’s crazy how people still like Grayson Allen— Pacers (37-27) (@philarmstrng) March 10, 2018
Damn that was dirty by Grayson Allen— Trevor L (@trevor_lease23) March 10, 2018
#Twitter is about to explode about Grayson Allen! It’s a foul for sure, but his name got him a Flagrant 1— Nate Smith (@what_a_Nate) March 10, 2018
Comments