North Carolina guard Joel Berry II (2) reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament Friday, March 9, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) Julie Jacobson AP

College Basketball

Carolina kind of night: Social media reacts to UNC’s win over Duke in ACC semifinals

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

March 09, 2018 11:48 PM

UNC grabbed a second half lead at Duke last week and couldn’t hold on. Given another opportunity in the ACC Tournament semifinals Friday in New York, the Tar Heels didn’t finish well, but they did finish

Attacking the center of the Duke zone, and getting multiple key plays from senior “point forward” Theo Pinson, the Tar Heels kept their second half lead, barely, beat their arch rivals and moved to Saturday’s ACC Championship game against Virginia.

Final score: UNC 74, Duke 69.

North Carolina won despite a really sloppy final few minutes where almost all of their double-digit leads evaporated. Duke went on a 13-0 run to close to within three points. Grayson Allen missed a potential game-tying shot badly and UNC escaped.

It was the second year in a row that the Blue Devils (26-7) and the Tar Heels (25-9) met in the tournament semifinals. Duke, which shot poorly Friday but made a big late run, won last year’s meeting en route to taking the ACC Championship. UNC went onto win the national title.

Saturday will be the 22nd straight year the ACC Final will feature one of the two shades of blue. The last time an ACC Final was played that didn’t involve the Blue Devils or the Tar Heels was in 1996, when Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 75-74.

Duke still holds a 13-9 edge over UNC in the ACC Tournament but the Tar Heels are now 5-1 in the Barclays Center.

Here was the social media reaction.

The calls, boss, the calls

It’s always interesting to get the views of the officiating in any Duke-UNC game. You can watch the same game and get two totally different points of view from fans, depending on their favorite shade of blue. To wit:

And then Grayson Allen, who got into some trouble for tripping players a few years back, kind of used his hips to knock down Garrison Brooks late in the first half. He got a flagrant foul -- and got roasted on social media.

Scoring at a premium, at least early

For two teams that really can score the ball, UNC and Duke got off to a slow start scoring Friday. It was the second straight ACC Tournament night the Tar Heels had trouble finding the basket. They needed to rally from an atrocious start against Miami in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Fans, of course, picked up on how the teams combined for five points in four minutes.

Duke got down by double-digits early and that got Twitter going. Duke was 1-for-8 with seven turnovers to start, down 16-5.

TV camera angle debate

Early in the game, the camera angle used by ESPN got mixed reviews from fans. The view, shot from the end zone, allowed fans to see more of the floor. It was different than the mostly half-court view viewers are accustomed to.

