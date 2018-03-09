Carolina kind of night: Social media reacts to UNC’s win over Duke in ACC semifinals

UNC grabbed a second half lead at Duke last week and couldn’t hold on. Given another opportunity in the ACC Tournament semifinals Friday in New York, the Tar Heels didn’t finish well, but they did finish
Attacking the center of the Duke zone, and getting multiple key plays from senior “point forward” Theo Pinson, the Tar Heels kept their second half lead, barely, beat their arch rivals and moved to Saturday’s ACC Championship game against Virginia.
Final score: UNC 74, Duke 69.
North Carolina won despite a really sloppy final few minutes where almost all of their double-digit leads evaporated. Duke went on a 13-0 run to close to within three points. Grayson Allen missed a potential game-tying shot badly and UNC escaped.
Never miss a local story.
It was the second year in a row that the Blue Devils (26-7) and the Tar Heels (25-9) met in the tournament semifinals. Duke, which shot poorly Friday but made a big late run, won last year’s meeting en route to taking the ACC Championship. UNC went onto win the national title.
Saturday will be the 22nd straight year the ACC Final will feature one of the two shades of blue. The last time an ACC Final was played that didn’t involve the Blue Devils or the Tar Heels was in 1996, when Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 75-74.
Duke still holds a 13-9 edge over UNC in the ACC Tournament but the Tar Heels are now 5-1 in the Barclays Center.
Here was the social media reaction.
UNC DUKE BEST RIVALRY— Cam (@CameronDPrice) March 10, 2018
So many SMH moments. Turnovers and no 3's killing Duke as is a UNC team ready to play.— Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) March 10, 2018
Duke has more guys who will excel in the NBA, but UNC is playing more like a team tonight #NCAA#TarHeels#LetsGoHeels#ACCTourney— TJ Sullivan (@TJSullivanPGA) March 10, 2018
UNC doesn't get a lot of run as a final 4 possible team, but have wins over Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Duke (possibly twice)— AllSportsDACC (@AllSportsDACC) March 10, 2018
UNC came to play Duke didn’t it’s as simple as that— alex (@alex_petry11) March 10, 2018
Whatever the outcome I LOVE watching Duke vs. UNC games. It’s never over until the clock hits 0.00.— Holly Procita (@HProcita) March 10, 2018
The calls, boss, the calls
It’s always interesting to get the views of the officiating in any Duke-UNC game. You can watch the same game and get two totally different points of view from fans, depending on their favorite shade of blue. To wit:
players should be penalized for kicking their feet out on jumpers. weak. #UNCvsDukepic.twitter.com/ocXbpInSyC— JBB (@ThisIsJBB) March 10, 2018
I'm not saying the Refs are cheating but Carowina getting aways with some stuff #UNCvsDukepic.twitter.com/bNkTmdie5W— JustDHere (@JustDHere) March 10, 2018
And then Grayson Allen, who got into some trouble for tripping players a few years back, kind of used his hips to knock down Garrison Brooks late in the first half. He got a flagrant foul -- and got roasted on social media.
TRIPPING GRAYSON ALLEN IS BACK pic.twitter.com/BuT03udbdF— Barstool Pack (@BarstoolPack) March 10, 2018
Grayson Allen with his old tricks #UNCvsDuke— Panda Da Pimp (@iMustPandaLean) March 10, 2018
Scoring at a premium, at least early
For two teams that really can score the ball, UNC and Duke got off to a slow start scoring Friday. It was the second straight ACC Tournament night the Tar Heels had trouble finding the basket. They needed to rally from an atrocious start against Miami in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Fans, of course, picked up on how the teams combined for five points in four minutes.
this game is 4-1 after almost 5 minutes but Virginia is boring #UNCvsDuke— justice woolf (@CarrieMPruett) March 10, 2018
Duke got down by double-digits early and that got Twitter going. Duke was 1-for-8 with seven turnovers to start, down 16-5.
This is the football play equivalent of what is happening to us right now. #gettingcrushed#DukevsUNC#acctourneypic.twitter.com/lGpm1umrH1— Erin McMahon (@erinlmcmahon) March 10, 2018
TV camera angle debate
Early in the game, the camera angle used by ESPN got mixed reviews from fans. The view, shot from the end zone, allowed fans to see more of the floor. It was different than the mostly half-court view viewers are accustomed to.
#ESPN is making me nauseous with this camera angle...— #heArt (@JustinGerstung) March 10, 2018
This camera angle needs to be the new angle for every bball game. You can see the whole floor at any given time #UNCvsDuke— me (@Mike_Helton70) March 10, 2018
#ACCTourney#UNCvsDUKE fans loving the newest camera angle from the geniuses at #ESPNpic.twitter.com/Sg45C0mDMo— Mark Genthner (@MarkGenthner) March 10, 2018
Comments