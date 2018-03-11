Duke is a No. 2 seed. Here's when and who it will play in the NCAA tournament.

Duke will be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament in the Midwest Region.

The Blue Devils (26-7) will play 15th seeded Iona (20-13) in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Duke is also in the same region of the bracket as No. 9 seed N.C. State and Kansas, which earned a No. 1 seed.

Duke was a No. 2 seed in last season's NCAA tournament, and lost in the Round of 32 to South Carolina.

Duke likely had a chance to grab one of the No. 1 seeds had it won the ACC tournament this past week in Brooklyn. It looked like that could be possible after a convincing 88-70 win over Notre Dame in the quarterfinal game. But Duke lost 74-69 to UNC in the ACC tournament semifinals the following day.

For the most part, Duke has had a successful season. The Blue Devils started the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country with high expectations. Duke had the No. 1 recruiting class, headlined by Marvin Bagley III. Bagley won ACC Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and first team All-ACC honors. He is also a finalist on many national award lists.

Duke won the first 11 games of its season, including an early-season win over then-No. 2 Michigan State 88-81 on a neutral court on Nov. 14.

However, Duke would struggle on the road.

The Blue Devils' first loss came on the road to Boston College on Dec. 9 in Boston. Questions began to arise about what Duke needed to do to better its defense. Duke's defense hit a low point on Jan. 6, after a 96-85 loss to N.C. State in Raleigh.

Duke's defense improved after that and the Blue Devils won six of its next seven games. Its only loss during that stretch came against Virginia in a 65-63 loss on Jan. 27. Then Duke hit another low-point. It lost back-to-back games to St. John's at Madison Square 81-77 on Feb. 2 and then 82-78 at UNC on Feb. 8.

After the UNC loss, Duke ended the season winning six of its last seven games. Along the way, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski announced that his team's primary defense would be a zone. Krzyzewski's teams have historically played man-to-man defense.

It has worked. Heading into the NCAA tournament, Duke has the seventh most efficient defense in the country, according to kenpom.com, an advanced analytic site. It also has the third most efficient offense.