Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim yells instruction to his team during the first half of their ACC Tournament game against North Carolina on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Here's how fans responded via Twitter to NCAA tournament selection show, snubs

By Sam Newkirk

snewkirk@newsobserver.com

March 11, 2018 08:32 PM

Many fans took to Twitter during and after the Selection Sunday show on TBS.

Here are some of the better ones:

Don't call 911

Either the Lawrence, Kansas police department is trying to respond, tongue-in-cheek, for some attention or there was a real problem with fans dialing 911 during the selection show.

Irish first team snubbed

Notre Dame played a good chunk of the season without star Bonzie Colson, made an epic comeback to win an ACC tournament game against Virginia Tech but was left out of the NCAA tournament.

NCAA Selection Committee Chairman Bruce Rasmussen admitted on the selection show that the Irish was the first team not chosen for the tournament.

Allegedly, Davidson winning the Atlantic 10 bumped the Irish out of the tournament. Some other tweeters had other ideas.

Orange last one in

On the other hand, Syracuse edged out Notre Dame for the final bid, according to Rasmussen.

TBS format panned

Other fans did not like the new format of the selection show on TBS.

