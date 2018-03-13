Iona players celebrate after beating Fairfield, 83-71, in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game on March 5.
Iona players celebrate after beating Fairfield, 83-71, in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game on March 5. Hans Pennink AP
College Basketball

What is a Gael? And 8 other things to know about Duke's NCAA tournament opponent.

By Jonathan M. Alexander

March 13, 2018 11:20 AM

DURHAM

No. 2 seed Duke (26-7) plays No. 15 seed Iona (20-13) in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Here are a few things you might not know about Iona College.

Where is Iona?: New Rochelle, New York. Iona is about a nine miles north of the Bronx.

What is a Gael?: Iona's mascot is a Gael. A Gael is anyone of Irish-Gaelic ancestry, which is consistent with the Irish tradition of Iona, according to the school's website. The Gael is depicted as a spunky character.

Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). This season, Iona finished fourth in the regular season, but won its conference tournament.

Coach: Tim Cluess. Cluess is in his eighth season as head coach of Iona. During his time there, he has won three regular season titles and four MAAC tournament titles (2013, 2016-18). He was MAAC coach of the year in 2014.

How Iona got to the tournament: Iona won three games in three days, including an 83-71 win over sixth-seeded Fairfield in the finals to earn the automatic bid.

Scouting report: Iona has five players that average 10 or more points, and seven that average 8.6 or more. Seven players average 24 minutes or more per game. Rickey McGill, a 6-1, 175-pound guard leads the team in scoring (13.5) and assists (5.6). The Gael's sixth leading scorer Zach Lewis scored 29 points in the championship game.

MAAC Iona Fairfield Basketball (2).JPG
Iona guard Rickey McGill, left, and Fairfield guard Aidas Kavaliauskas chase a loose ball during the Gaels' win over the Stags in the MAAC tournament championship game on March 5.
Hans Pennink AP

TK Edogi, a 6-8, 220-pound forward, who is a graduate student, leads the team in rebounds (7.1 rbg).

The thing that makes Iona dangerous is that it can hit the 3. The Gaels average 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, which is 30th in the country. The Gaels are also hitting 38.8 percent of its 3's, which is 31st in the country.

Familiar opponents: St. John's and Syracuse.

Iona lost to Syracuse on the road 71-62 on Nov. 14. It also lost to St. John's 69-59 at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 17. Duke also lost to St. John's, 81-77, at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 3, but beat Syracuse 64-44 on Feb. 24.

Best wins: Iona beat Rider 91-64 at home on Jan. 14. Rider was ranked No. 64 in RPI. It was Iona's lone Quadrant 2 win, and win against a team with a top 100 RPI ranking.

Quadrant 2 wins are wins at home against teams ranked 31-75 in RPI, wins on neutral court against teams ranked 51-100, and wins on the road against teams ranked 76-135.

Iona's tournament history: In 13 NCAA tournament appearances, Iona is 1-12. It's lone win was in 1980, an 84–78 win over Holy Cross in the tournament's first round. Former N.C. State coach Jim Valvano was the head coach of Iona at the time.

Jim Valvano: Prior to coaching at N.C. State, Valvano coached five seasons at Iona from 1975 to 1980. Valvano, who coached at N.C. State during the '80s, helped lead the Wolfpack to its second national championship in school history in 1983.

Duke's Marvin Bagley Jr. talks about how the Blue Devils are improving every game after he dominated in the win over Notre Dame. Chuck LIddy

Alexander, 919-829-4822; Twitter: @jonmalexander

