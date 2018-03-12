The Perfect Bracket? Joe Giglio picks every NCAA tournament game

SHARE COPY LINK The News and Observer's Joe Giglio breaks down his picks for the perfect NCAA bracket. He tells you what he thinks the big upsets will be, how UNC, Duke and NC State will fare and his thoughts on who wins it all Ethan Hyman

The News and Observer's Joe Giglio breaks down his picks for the perfect NCAA bracket. He tells you what he thinks the big upsets will be, how UNC, Duke and NC State will fare and his thoughts on who wins it all Ethan Hyman