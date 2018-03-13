Former NC State coach Mark Gottfried returns to college coaching

Mark Gottfried is returning to college coaching.

After a year away from coaching following his February 2017 firing from N.C State, Gottfried was introduced Tuesday as the new head coach at Cal State-Northridge .

Gottfried has 20 years of Division I head coaching experience at Murray State, Alabama and N.C. State. He coached the Wolfpack from 2011-2017, compiling a 123-86 record with four NCAA tournament berths. He led the Wolfpack to the tournament’s round of 16 in 2012 and 2015.

But N.C. State suffered through losing seasons in Gottfried’s final two years on the job, going 16-17 and 15-17. The Wolfpack won a only nine ACC games over his last two seasons.

Kevin Keatts replaced Gottfried and has led the Wolfpack to a 21-11 record, including 11-7 in the ACC, this season. N.C. State plays its first NCAA tournament game since 2015 on Thursday, facing Seton Hall in Wichita, Kansas.

Mark Gottfried speaking about building a program that the community, San Fernando Valley in particular, can embrace. @GoMatadors pic.twitter.com/rHkgaG2u0p — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 13, 2018

Gottfried replaces Cal State-Northridge coach and former NBA player Reggie Theus, who was fired after compiling a 53-105 overall record, including 26-54 record in the Big West Conference.

The school also fired athletic director Brandon Martin.

According to ESPN, Theus also filed a battery complaint against Martin after the two had a heated exchange last week. Both were fired less than 24 hours later.

Gottfried spent the last year working as a scout for the Dallas Mavericks.

He returns to coaching amid the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball and N.C. State being subpeoned by the Department of Justice.

Gottfried’s name appeared on federal documents published by Yahoo Sports last month. The documents say that Christian Dawkins, an employee of Andy Miller at the ASM agency, had contact with Gottfried and then-N.C. State assistant coach Orlando Early in August 2016.

N.C. State disassociated itself with Miller in 2012. Dawkins wasn’t subject to the disassociation even though he worked for Miller, according to N.C. State.

On Jan. 17, N.C. State received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, seeking records, as part of the FBI’s investigation of college basketball. The records do not pertain to the current staff, the school said.

On Tuesday, Gottfried told the Los Angeles Times' Eric Sondheimer: "I don't foresee any red flags that I'm aware of. That's a situation that's much bigger than all of us. It has affected a lot of programs. But I'm confident ... that should be behind us pretty quickly."