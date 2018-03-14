Duke's Trevon Duval, Wendell Carter are dealing with injuries. Here's their status.

One of the biggest questions heading into Duke's first round NCAA tournament game against Iona was whether two of its starters would be healthy enough to play on Thursday.

And whether they would be effective.

Freshman point guard Trevon Duval and freshman forward Wendell Carter Jr. are both dealing with injuries. But both said they are feeling fine and expect to play.

Carter has a foot injury he suffered before the ACC tournament. He struggled in Duke's semifinal game against Notre Dame, but played well against UNC.

And Duval rolled his ankle on March 9 when he stepped on the foot of North Carolina guard Kenny Williams while going for a ball. He had to be carried to the bench.

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Iona

Midwest Region

When: 2:45 p.m., Thursday

Where: Pittsburgh

TV: CBS#MarchMadness #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/gRIk9ojxUo — ACC Now (@accnow) March 12, 2018

"I didn't think he was going to return," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said of Duval after the game.

Duval did return, but with a noticeable limp. Duval finished the game with zero points, seven assists and five turnovers in Duke's 74-69 loss to UNC in the semifinals of the ACC tournament.

Duke plays Iona on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. For the majority of this season, Duke's starters have been healthy. Only one of its starters - Marvin Bagley III — has missed a game. Bagley suffered a right knee sprain in Duke's Feb. 8 loss to UNC, then missed four games.

But other than that, the Blue Devils' starters have been healthy.

Carter and Duval were full participants in Duke's open practice on Wednesday and moved around well.

"I'll be alright come tomorrow," Duval said. "I'm at 100 percent right now."

He said the healing process came faster than they were expecting. Duval said he wrapped his ankle immediately after the game with ice, which kept the swelling down.

Carter too said his foot is getting better.

"It's just something I'm going to have to deal with and play through it," Carter said. "Once I get going, and the adrenaline gets going, I should be fine."