Fast NC State needs to show its physical side against Seton Hall

A battle of wills lies ahead on Thursday when N.C. State and Seton Hall meet in the NCAA tournament's Round of 64.





Young, fast and spunky No. 9 seed N.C. State (21-11) is a surprise team in the tournament, one that was at the start of the season expected to struggle in its first season under Kevin Keatts. Instead, the Wolfpack won big game after big game.

Older, physical and big, No. 8 seed Seton Hall (21-11) is in the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive year with a balanced attack that features four senior starters. Like N.C. State’s wins over No. 2 Arizona, No. 2 Duke, No. 10 North Carolina and No. 19 Clemson, the Pirates showed their mettle with wins over fellow tournament teams Texas Tech, Creighton, Providence and Butler this season.

The battle of fast vs. physical will make Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. game at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena, televised by TBS, intriguing.

The Pirates’ backcourt features 6-4, 195-pound senior Khadeen Carrington, 6-6, 220-pound senior Desi Rodriguez and 6-2, 195-pound sophomore Myles Powell.

N.C. State’s starters include 6-0, 180-pound freshman Braxton Beverly, 6-1, 175-pound sophomore Markell Johnson and 6-3, 210-pound senior Allerik Freeman.

The height and weight advantages go to coach Kevin Willard’s Pirates .

“They are very physical, they love getting in the paint and they are very good at finishing around the rim,” N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “They can shoot the basketball. It’s a big challenge for our guards because we have to do a better job keeping them in front of us.”

Keatts, though, is telling his team it doesn’t need to back down.

“First of all,” he said, “I think we have to play with some toughness.”

N.C. State has shown resilience this season. Its 95-91 overtime win at North Carolina and 74-70 at Syracuse are big reasons the Wolfpack received an at-large bid to the tournament.

Even in losing, the Wolfpack showed fight. Last Wednesday at the ACC tournament, Boston College led 69-53 with 9:29 to play but N.C. State needed just five minutes, nine seconds to forge a 75-all tie.

Boston College won, 91-87, but that comeback was indicative of N.C. State’s mindset this season.

“I love the pace they play at,” Willard said. “And I just think they put so much pressure on you. They put four guys out in the perimeter, and they drive it and they attack you. And you never know who's going to get you. I think that's the hardest thing about it when you watch film is that they're extremely balanced. They really technically have five guys scoring double-figure points, and over the last five games they're shooting almost 50 percent from the three.”

No 9 NC State vs. No. 8 Seton Hall

Midwest Region

When: 4:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: Wichita, Kansas

Inside, both teams have capable big men. Seton Hall’s Angel Delgado, a 6-10, 245-pound senior center, averages 13.3 points and 11.6 rebounds.

N.C. State counters with 7-0, 245-pound sophomore center Omer Yurtseven, who averages 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds.

“I know that he's the leading rebounder in the Big East, and I'm just going to go out there and basically try to win,” Yurtseven said of Delgado. “There's nothing special that I'll focus on. I know he's a strong dude. But that's it, just try to be physical with him.”

As for the game as a whole, Yurtseven has confidence the Wolfpack will be advancing to Saturday’s second round.

“Our style is just running up and down, and their style is just playing physical and trying to be tough and like beat you up through the whole game,” Yurtseven said. “And that's what they'll focus on and we'll focus on our game on our side of the job. And it's going to be a battle, but I think our style is going to wear them down towards the end and we're going to win the game.”



