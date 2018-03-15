N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) shakes the hand of Allerik Freeman (12) after Seton Hall's 94-83 victory over N.C. State in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, March 15, 2018.
College Basketball

Six NC schools made the NCAA tournament; here is how they are faring

By Sam Newkirk

snewkirk@newsobserver.com

March 15, 2018 07:53 PM

Six schools from North Carolina made the NCAA tournament this year. But the teams haven't had much success so far during the first round.

After the first afternoon and play-in games, North Carolina schools are 1-3, with Davidson playing Kentucky later on Thursday.

No. 2 seed Duke (27-7) pulled away in the second half and blew out No. 15 seed Iona in the Midwest Region in Pittsburgh.

No. 9 seed N.C. State (21-12) fell behind No. 8 seed Seton Hall early and was never able to regain the lead in losing 94-83 in the Midwest Region in Wichita, Kansas.

No. 13 seed UNC Greensboro almost pulled off the biggest upset of the first day, falling 68-64 to No. 4 seed Gonzaga. The Spartans (27-8) had a late lead, but the Zags rallied.

N.C. Central (19-16) lost 64-46 to Texas Southern in Wednesday's play-in game.

No. 2 seed North Carolina (25-10) plays No. 15 seed Lipscomb at 2:45 p.m. on Friday in Charlotte.

No. 6 seed Miami was upset by No. 11 seed Loyola (Chicago), giving the ACC a 2-2 record after the early Thursday session.

This story will be updated.

