Learn more about North Carolina's NCAA basketball tournament opponent, the Lipscomb Bisons. Eric Garland
College Basketball

UNC vs. Lipscomb in NCAA tournament: How they match up

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

March 15, 2018 04:24 PM

Charlotte

Storylines to watch for in No. 2 North Carolina's first-round matchup with No. 15 Lipscomb in the first round of the NCAA tournament:

1. Experience vs. Inexperience

Since 2015, nobody has played in (or won) more NCAA tournament games than North Carolina.

This is Lipscomb’s first NCAA tournament game.

The Tar Heels have gone 13-2 during the careers of seniors Joel Berry and Theo Pinson with three straight Sweet 16 trips and two appearances in the national title game.

There’s definitely a loose “been there, done that” vibe to the Tar Heels.

“Every time you see us, we’re always laughing and joking around,” Berry said. “If you sit around and think about the game too much and think about if you lose you go home, that kind of gets to you a little bit.”

The Bisons, Atlantic Sun champions, for their part are not content with just making the tournament.

“We’re not just here to have fun and shoot around with the UNC team,” Lipscomb junior forward Rob Marberry said.

Pulling off the tournament shocker will require dramatic improvement by the Bisons. They have played four Power 5 opponents this season and lost by an average of 21.7 points.

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams discusses the strengths of the Tar Heels' NCAA basketball tournament first round opponent, the Lipscomb Bisons. NCAA Video

2. The great 3-point equalizer

The Bisons made 35 3-pointers in three Atlantic Sun tournament wins. Junior guard Garrison Mathews made seven 3s and scored 33 points in the 108-96 win over Florida Gulf Coast in the championship game.

UNC has struggled to defend the 3-point line. The Tar Heels rank No. 330 in 3-point field goal percentage (38.3). UNC coach Roy Williams said the way Lipscomb played, with an up-and-down style and strong guards, reminded him of Wofford — who beat the Heels in December — and Belmont. The Bruins beat UNC in Chapel Hill at the start of the 2013-14 season.

3. No place like home

UNC has done well in NCAA tournament games in Charlotte (6-0) and the Heels already have a win at the Spectrum Center this season.

UNC junior forward Luke Maye, who grew up in nearby Huntersville, had 24 points and 17 rebounds in an 85-75 win over Davidson at the same arena on Dec. 1.

“Maye is a tough cover because of his ability to play out on the floor and to use screens and to shoot it quickly,” Lipscomb coach Casey Alexander said.

University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams talks about how he will miss guard Theo Pinson when the season is over. NCAA Video

Starting lineups

No. 2 UNC (25-10)

G Joel Berry 17.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg

G Kenny Williams 11.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg

G Cam Johnson 12.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg

G Theo Pinson 10.3 ppg, 4.8 apg

F Luke Maye 17.2 ppg, 10.1 rpg

No. 15 Lipscomb (23-9)

G Kenny Cooper 9.9. ppg, 4.0 apg

G Michael Buckland 7.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg

G Garrison Mathews 22.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg

F Eli Pepper 7.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg

F Rob Marberry 16.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Game info

When: Friday, 2:45 p.m.

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

TV/radio: CBS, 106.1-WTKK

