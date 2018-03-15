Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley yells to his Rams late in the first half of Friday’s Atlantic 10 basketball game at Davidson.
Up next for Duke: Dan Hurley's Rhode Island Rams

By Sam Newkirk

snewkirk@newsobserver.com

March 15, 2018 05:05 PM

Duke survived the first round of the NCAA tournament, but awaiting the Blue Devils in the second round is an old friend of the program.

No. 2 seed Duke pulled away from Iona during the second half to defeat the Gaels 89-67 to advance to the second round of the Midwest Region of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

The Blue Devils (27-7) will face No. 7 seed Rhode Island, which prevailed over No. 10 seed Oklahoma and Trae Young (28 points) 83-78 in overtime, on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Saturday's gametime has not been announced.

The Rams (26-7) are coached by Dan Hurley, brother of former Duke star Bobby Hurley. It was the second consecutive first-round NCAA tournament win for URI.

Guard E.C. Matthews (16 points) hit two 3-points in overtime to help the Rams outlast the Sooners. Fatts Russell hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Rhode Island.

