Up next for Duke: Dan Hurley's Rhode Island Rams

Duke survived the first round of the NCAA tournament, but awaiting the Blue Devils in the second round is an old friend of the program.

No. 2 seed Duke pulled away from Iona during the second half to defeat the Gaels 89-67 to advance to the second round of the Midwest Region of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

The Blue Devils (27-7) will face No. 7 seed Rhode Island, which prevailed over No. 10 seed Oklahoma and Trae Young (28 points) 83-78 in overtime, on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Saturday's gametime has not been announced.

The Rams (26-7) are coached by Dan Hurley, brother of former Duke star Bobby Hurley. It was the second consecutive first-round NCAA tournament win for URI.

Guard E.C. Matthews (16 points) hit two 3-points in overtime to help the Rams outlast the Sooners. Fatts Russell hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Rhode Island.