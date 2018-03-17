After Duke's Marvin Bagley lll downplays his role in the Blue Devils' NCAA Tournament win over Rhode Island, Grayson Allen jumps in to assess the freshman's performance. NCAA Video
College Basketball

Here's all you need to know about Duke's NCAA win over Rhode Island

By Sam Newkirk

snewkirk@newsobserver.com

March 17, 2018 08:09 PM

Duke put together one of its best performances of the season in sending Rhode Island home 87-62 on Saturday in the NCAA tournament's round of 32 in Pittsburgh.

The Blue Devils (28-7) will play the winner of today's Michigan State-Syracuse game next week in the round of 16.

Here is our coverage of Duke's win over URI:

Carter's mom relocates

Duke freshman Wendell Carter Jr.'s mother, Kylia Carter, was involved in a verbal altercation with some Rhode Island fans and was moved to a different seat on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

Read More

Too balanced for Rams

Coach Mike Krzyzewski didn't have to motivate his team after what happened to Virginia on Friday night.

The Blue Devils took care of their business and used a balanced attack, led by freshman Marvin Bagley III, to easily defeat Rhode Island.

Read More

Coach K passes Summitt

Duke's win over Rhode Island was coach Mike Krzyzewski's 1,099th, passing former Tennessee women's coach Pat Summitt, who died in 2016, for the most college basketball coaching wins.

"Pat would have won hundreds of more games if health had not taken her from us,” Krzyzewski said. “And so someone will have more eventually.”

Read More

Devils realizing potential

Luke DeCock says that Duke is peaking at the right time after playing its best 20 minutes of basketball this season.

“They played and looked like an NBA team out there, and there just wasn’t a whole lot we could do about it today,” Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley said.

Read More

Duke dominance

Jonathan Alexander says Duke hit on all cylinders on Saturday in returning to the round of 16. The Blue Devils shared the ball, hit 3-pointers, kept their focus and cut down on turnovers in a strong performance against Rhode Island.

Read More

